Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 135.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,700 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,875.3 days.

Shares of FINMF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.