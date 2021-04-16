Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 135.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,700 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,875.3 days.
Shares of FINMF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.
Leonardo Company Profile
