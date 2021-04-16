Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

