Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.