Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.01. 209,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 379,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

