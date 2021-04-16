AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. 3,817,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,537,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

