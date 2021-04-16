Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.02

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.02 and traded as high as C$56.90. Emera shares last traded at C$56.65, with a volume of 1,625,631 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1338589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

