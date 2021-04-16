Bridge Mutual Reaches One Day Volume of $977,289.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $51.17 million and approximately $977,289.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00003364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00285201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.00733422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.15 or 0.99651971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.74 or 0.00848691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

