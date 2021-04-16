Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $339,831.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00285201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.00733422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.15 or 0.99651971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.74 or 0.00848691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

