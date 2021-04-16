Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report $853.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.31. 103,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,545. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

