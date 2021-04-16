Quantis Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $25,010.29 and $19.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00285201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.00733422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.15 or 0.99651971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.74 or 0.00848691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

