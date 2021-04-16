$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. ADTRAN reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 114,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,475. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.09 million, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

