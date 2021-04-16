Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $119.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $115.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $581.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $593.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $596.95 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $609.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.70. 47,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in SJW Group by 292.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SJW Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.