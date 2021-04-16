$263.98 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report $263.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.07 million and the highest is $269.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $198.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.79.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $20.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $530.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.00. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $133.46 and a 12-month high of $547.47. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -293.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

