Royale Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $4.72 million and $1.72 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00278928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.00734255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,280.94 or 0.99303550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.03 or 0.00849886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

