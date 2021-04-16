BSCPAD Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.02 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $166.46 million and $23.02 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00008194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00278928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.00734255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,280.94 or 0.99303550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.03 or 0.00849886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,391,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.