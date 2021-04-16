Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post sales of $117.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.71 million to $122.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $101.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $477.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.15 million to $490.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $473.45 million, with estimates ranging from $444.62 million to $504.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 306,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

