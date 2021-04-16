Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,698.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $16,698.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00500645 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001990 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars.

