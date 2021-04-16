Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

SOLVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Solvay alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.