Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Shares Down 23.5%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)’s share price traded down 23.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sydney Airport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, and airfield and terminal facilities, as well as government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

