Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Down 3.3%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 2,226,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,307,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

