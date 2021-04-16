Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Up 8.4%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $26.70. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.

Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

