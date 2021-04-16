Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$22.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
See Also: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.