Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$22.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.