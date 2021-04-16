MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Update

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MVPT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. MVP has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Get MVP alerts:

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.