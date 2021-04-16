Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.0 days.

MIELF stock remained flat at $$15.40 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

