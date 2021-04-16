Short Interest in Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Decreases By 69.5%

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hemp stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 60,019,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,104,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Hemp
