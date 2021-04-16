Short Interest in Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Decreases By 69.5%

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hemp stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 60,019,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,104,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get Hemp alerts:

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.