Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock remained flat at $$2.35 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

