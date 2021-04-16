Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.71.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of HSIC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 640,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,516,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
See Also: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.