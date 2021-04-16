Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 640,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,516,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

