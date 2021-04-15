Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will post $16.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.25 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triterras.
TRIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 755,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37. Triterras has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.45.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
