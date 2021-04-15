Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will post $16.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.25 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triterras.

TRIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 755,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37. Triterras has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

