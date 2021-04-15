Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $28.55 Average PT from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.55.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDX. B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after buying an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $19,759,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 456,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,182. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

