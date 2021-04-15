Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.30. 9,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $257.14 and a 12-month high of $450.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.43.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

