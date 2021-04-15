Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.30. 9,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $257.14 and a 52-week high of $450.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.29 and its 200 day moving average is $380.43.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

