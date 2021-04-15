Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 41,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Separately, Santander lowered Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.