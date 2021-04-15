$18.23 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post $18.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.60 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.50 million, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $103.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 868,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,958. The company has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sientra by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

