Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price at $42.79

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.19.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,332 shares of company stock worth $2,096,708 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $22,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at $16,368,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 348,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.49. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

