stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,477.67 or 0.03920802 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $563.37 million and approximately $72,996.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00275324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00732302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.44 or 0.99060866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.76 or 0.00844655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 227,378 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

