Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $8.75 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Hedget has a market cap of $15.33 million and $569,775.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedget has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $8.75 or 0.00013849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

