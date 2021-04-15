Offshift Market Cap Hits $10.29 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00005500 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $10.29 million and $462,292.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.90 or 0.99838572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00141827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

