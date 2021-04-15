Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $544.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $544.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $595.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $585.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

