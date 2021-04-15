Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Expands By 200.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$39.60 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

