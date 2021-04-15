Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Expands By 200.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$39.60 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
