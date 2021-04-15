888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 163.2% in March

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. 888 has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIHDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

