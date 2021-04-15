Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,400 shares, a growth of 196.1% from the March 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,544.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Lion stock remained flat at $$23.20 during trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands. Lion has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

