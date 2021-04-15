ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,567. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

