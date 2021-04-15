Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Hits $10.12 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Noku has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $4,117.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

