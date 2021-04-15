Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANC. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 198,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a P/E ratio of -96.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.