Sologenic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Sologenic has a market cap of $354.06 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sologenic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00275873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00734520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,430.15 or 0.99243414 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.11 or 0.00845873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,532 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLA? or USD?, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.