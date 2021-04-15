Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 632,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 384,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

