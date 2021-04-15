Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Declines By 60.7%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLN remained flat at $$0.08 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications.

