Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,047,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RDGL remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,652,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,509. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About Vivos
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.