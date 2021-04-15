Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,047,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDGL remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,652,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,509. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

