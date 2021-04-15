Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $71.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 241,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,961. Impinj has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.