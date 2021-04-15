Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.56 ($86.54).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ETR:BAS traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €70.96 ($83.48). The company had a trading volume of 2,569,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.09. Basf has a 12-month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

