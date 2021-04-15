Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.70 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00712496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.14 or 0.05822707 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,861,335 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEFUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

